MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russia's gas export monopoly
Gazprom said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit
fell 24 percent, year-on-year, beating analyst forecast, on the
back of falling sales and retroactive payments to European
clients.
Gazprom had agreed to tweak long-term deals with key
European customers, who claimed that the Russian gas prices were
too high. The company said its retroactive payments exceeded 78
billion roubles ($2.43 billion) in the first quarter.
Gazprom said its January-March net profit attributable to
shareholders fell to 357.84 billion roubles from 467.97 billion
roubles in the same year-ago period, above the 344.93 billion
roubles projected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales decreased to 1.22 trillion roubles from 1.32 trillion
roubles in the previous year, below the 1.24 trillion rouble
analysts forecast.
($1 = 32.3012 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)