* First quarter net profit 358 bln roubles, above forecast
* Repayments to European clients exceeded 78 billion roubles
* Gazprom bowed to Europe's pressure to cut gas prices
* EU has launched probe into Gazprom's practices
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom said its first-quarter net profit fell 24
percent as sales dropped and it repaid money to European clients
who complained its prices were too high, although the profit
fall was less sharp than expected.
Gazprom has agreed to adjust long-term deals with major
European customers. The repayments exceeded 78 billion roubles
($2.4 billion) in the first quarter, it reported on Thursday.
Gazprom had to bow to the pressure from European companies,
including Germany's top utility E.ON, which suffered
squeezed margins due to a rise in gas prices embedded in the
long-term contracts that make up the backbone of the Russian gas
exporter's deals.
Even so, the European Commission this week launched a probe
into Gazprom's practices in central and eastern Europe, saying
it was concerned the natural gas producer was abusing its
dominant position in the region's upstream gas supply markets.
Several of Gazprom's clients, including Polish gas monopoly
PGNiG, have launched an arbitration process against
the company, seeking a lower gas price.
Analysts also said that Gazprom's bottom line suffered from
Russia's decision to cut gas prices for Belarus, which is set to
buy more than 22 billion cubic metres from its neighbour in
2012, by as much as 40 percent last November.
Alexei Kokin, oil and gas analyst at Uralsib, said Gazprom
has no option but to offer further discounts in gas prices -
which are pegged to rising oil prices - for its customers.
"Gazprom will have to continue to cut prices. The (EU)
investigation only strengthens customers' positions and
increases their chances for discounts," he said.
As of 1342 GMT, Gazprom's Moscow-traded shares were up 1.4
percent, roughly on a par with the broader market.
Gazprom is the largest single contributor in the index.
Gazprom's January-March net profit attributable to
shareholders fell to 357.84 billion roubles from 467.97 billion
roubles in the same quarter a year ago, although it exceeded the
344.93 billion estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales decreased to 1.22 trillion roubles from 1.32 trillion
roubles in the previous year, below the 1.24 trillion forecast
by analysts.
