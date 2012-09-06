(Repeats to attach to alerts chain, no changes to text)

MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 24 percent, year-on-year, beating analyst forecast, on the back of falling sales and retroactive payments to European clients.

Gazprom had agreed to tweak long-term deals with key European customers, who claimed that the Russian gas prices were too high. The company said its retroactive payments exceeded 78 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) in the first quarter.

Gazprom said its January-March net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 357.84 billion roubles from 467.97 billion roubles in the same year-ago period, above the 344.93 billion roubles projected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales decreased to 1.22 trillion roubles from 1.32 trillion roubles in the previous year, below the 1.24 trillion rouble analysts forecast.

