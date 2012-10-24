* First court verdict to thwart Gazprom's take-or-pay claim
By Michael Kahn and Vladimir Soldatkin
PRAGUE/MOSCOW, Oct 24 RWE Transgas, the Czech
unit of Germany's RWE, has won a landmark dispute with
Gazprom over gas contracts, after a court ruled for
the first time that a company did not have to pay fines under a
"take-or-pay" clause.
The verdict is likely to play into the hands of Gazprom's
disgruntled clients in Europe who may follow RWE and challenge
take-or-pay claims from the Russian giant under which they must
buy a minimum amount of gas or pay fines.
A spokesman for RWE Transgas, the republic's dominant gas
importer, said on Wednesday that the company had successfully
fought off a claim from Gazprom in a court in Vienna.
"I can only confirm that RWE Transgas is the winner against
Gazprom in the take-or-pay dispute over long-term contracts,"
RWE Transgas spokesman Martin Chalupsky told Reuters.
"We are pleased with the court's decision. It will reduce
our financial burden resulting from the contract by triple digit
million euros per year," he said in a further emailed statement.
A spokesman for Gazprom declined to comment. Interfax news
agency, citing industry sources, said Gazprom tried to
wrestle$500 million from RWE Transgas for failing to stick to
the take-or-pay commitments in 2008-2011.
The verdict will deal another blow to Gazprom's business in
Europe, where it covers a quarter of natural gas needs. Its
European clients have long complained of high prices in
Gazprom's long-term gas supply contracts.
"This is an unpleasant precedent for Gazprom, while it's a
positive factor for its clients. An avalanche of similar cases
involving Gazprom's counterparties can not be ruled out,"
Constantine Cherepanov, a USB analyst in Moscow, said.
The Russian state-owned company is the main or sole gas
supplier for central and eastern European countries, including
Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.
Gazprom is already the subject of investigation by the
European Commission over suspicions that it hindered the
free-flow of supply across the continent. It has agreed to
revise its contracts with several leading European clients,
including Germany's utility E.ON.
The world's top gas producer has returned more than 78
billion roubles ($2.48 billion) to its European clients in the
first quarter as part of the contract dispute settlement.
Gazprom has to repay a further 1 billion euros by the end of the
year.
It has also been fighting off similar claims by Polish gas
monopoly PGNiG.
Ukraine, a transit route of Russian gas to Europe, had
already stated that it will not buy the previously agreed amount
of gas from Gazprom.
"Gazprom had to give in to other clients' claims. This could
be the case again," UBS' Cherepanov said.
($1 = 31.4232 Russian roubles)
