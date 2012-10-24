* Gazprom paid $2.5 bln to European firms as part of pricing
deal
* To pay further 1 billion euros
* Gazprom is fighting off similar claim by Poland's PGNiG
PRAGUE, Oct 24 RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of
Germany's RWE, has won a dispute with Russia's Gazprom
over long-term gas contracts, a spokesman for the
country's dominant gas importer said on Wednesday.
The verdict will deal yet another blow for Gazprom's
business in Europe, where it covers a quarter of natural gas
needs. Its European clients have long been complaining of high
prices in Gazprom's long-term gas supply contracts, the backbone
of its dealing with foreign customers.
The Russian state-owned company is the main or sole gas
supplier for many central and eastern European countries,
including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.
"I can only confirm that RWE Transgas is the winner against
Gazprom in the take-or-pay dispute over long-term contracts,"
RWE Transgas spokesman Martin Chalupsky told Reuters in a
telephone interview. He gave no other details.
A spokesman for Gazprom had no immediate comment.
Gazprom, the subject of investigation by the European
Commission over suspicions that it hindered the free-flow of
supply across the continent, has already agreed to revise its
contracts with several key European clients, such as Germany's
utility E.ON.
The world's top gas producer has returned more than 78
billion roubles ($2.48 billion) to its European clients in the
first quarter as part of the contract dispute settlement.
Gazprom has to repay a further 1 billion euros by the end of the
year.
Gazprom has also been fighting off similar claims by Polish
gas monopoly PGNiG.
($1 = 31.4232 Russian roubles)
