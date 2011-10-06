* Says now in exclusive talks until year-end

* Initial agreement was for talks until mid-Oct

* Talks centre on power plants, natural gas supplies (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, OCT 6 Russia's Gazprom and Germany's RWE are extending by some three months their exclusive talks about joint power plants in Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries as well as natural gas supplies.

"The negotiations on possible cooperation regarding existing and new-build gas and hard coal fired power plants in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Benelux countries will be carried on exclusively until the end of 2011," RWE said in a statement.

RWE is seeking access to funding to pay for power plant projects as its earnings are hit by falling natural gas prices, a tax on nuclear power in Germany and costly takeovers.

The two companies had announced in the middle of July that they had started exclusive talks, which were restricted to three months initially.

RWE said on Wednesday that it is prepared to put less than 10 pct of its power generation capacity in Britain, the Benelux countries and Germany in a joint venture with the Russian state-controlled gas monopoly.

The German company is restricted in taking out more debt as that would lead to more downgrades from rating agencies, raising borrowing costs and threatening its energy trading activities.

Standard & Poor's cut RWE credit rating in June to A-, Moody's lowered RWE's rating in July to A3 from A2 and Fitch followed in August. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)