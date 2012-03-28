MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it is aiming to launch gas output at a field at Sakhalin-3 project later this year.

Gazprom said it will start producing gas at the Kirinskoye field, which is a part of the Sakhalin-3 offshore project on Russia's Pacific island of the same name.

Gazprom said starting from 2015 annual output at the field would total 4.2 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Kirinskoye's gas reserves are estimated at 137 bcm Gazprom said on Wednesday, increasing it from 75.4 bcm pegged at previously. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)