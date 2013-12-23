MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom on Monday approved the expansion of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant it co-runs with Shell.

Gazprom had long opposed the idea of constructing a third line, or train, at the plant in the Pacific Island of Sakhalin, the only operational LNG plant in Russia, which produces 10 million tonnes of the frozen gas a year.

Gazrpom said CEO Alexei Miller and Shell's CEO Peter Voser met in Moscow and agreed to recommend that Sakhalin Energy operational company's board discuss the design of the third line.