PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom on Monday approved the expansion of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant it co-runs with Shell.
Gazprom had long opposed the idea of constructing a third line, or train, at the plant in the Pacific Island of Sakhalin, the only operational LNG plant in Russia, which produces 10 million tonnes of the frozen gas a year.
Gazrpom said CEO Alexei Miller and Shell's CEO Peter Voser met in Moscow and agreed to recommend that Sakhalin Energy operational company's board discuss the design of the third line.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)