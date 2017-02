MOSCOW, July 13 Gazprom's chief executive officer said on Friday he expects to finish talks over the terms of the giant Shotkman gas project by early autumn.

Gazprom has a 51 percent stake in the project, while France's Total has 25 percent and Statoil has 24 percent.

The partners have several times postponed the project's start due to differences over investments and other issues.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)