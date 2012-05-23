MOSCOW May 23 Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday that it would review the composition of the consortium to develop the Shtokman offshore gas field next month, further heightening uncertainty over the project's future.

"The project is being reviewed at the moment. A decision on members and the scheme is expected in June," Vitaly Markelov, Gazprom's deputy CEO, told a briefing.

Gazprom sources said that there could be a departure from Shtokman, where the Russian gas giant has partnered with Statoil of Norway and Total of France.

Total owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the remainder of Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields which is located 550 kilometres (340 miles) offshore in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)