* Italian spur ditched, while Austrian deal signed -sources
* Italy still supports the project
* Consumption has fallen in Italy since plan conceived
* Austrian hub seen as efficient
(Adds Italy government source saying still supports project)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, April 30 Gazprom has abandoned
plans to build a section of its disputed South Stream gas
pipeline to Italy, two sources close to the company said on
Wednesday, a day after Gazprom announced a deal with OMV
to build a branch to Austria.
The memorandum of understanding with the Austrian oil and
gas company foresees building a section of the giant pipeline
from Hungary to OMV's Central European Gas Hub near Vienna.
"The additional Italian spur option was effectively ditched.
Gas will now be delivered to the Austrian hub, from where it
could go to many destinations in Europe along the existing
pipelines," one of the sources said.
"Without the Italian spur, the project's costs will drop by
as much as $1 billion."
Gazprom is pushing ahead with South Stream, whose total
construction costs are estimated at around $40 billion, despite
Western sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.
Neither Gazprom nor its chief executive, Alexei Miller, a
long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have
been targeted by the sanctions.
Italy signalled on Wednesday it still supported the South
Stream project. "The project is not frozen," a government
spokesman told Reuters, denying an earlier report.
Earlier on Wednesday, a government source said the project
had effectively been put on ice, adding that Rome would focus on
the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport Azeri
gas, and the ITGI Interconnector pipeline through Turkey and
Greece into Italy.
The South Stream's proposed 2,500 km (1,500) route stretches
from Russia under the Black Sea through Bulgaria and Serbia to
Hungary and now Austria. It bypasses Ukraine, through which
almost half the gas Europe buys from Russia currently passes.
Europe is worried about its dependence on Russian gas, which
accounts for around a third of EU imports, particularly after
Russian-Ukrainian gas disputes in 2005 and 2009 led to supply
disruptions. But the bloc has yet to come up with a realistic
alternative.
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, says South
Stream does not comply with its regulations on ownership and
pipeline access and put the approval process on hold following
Russia's annexation of Crimea in March.
A commission spokeswoman on Wednesday said she could not
comment on the proposed route of South Stream.
Some European leaders see South Stream as a solution to
avoid future potential supply disruptions.
Italy's Eni is one of Gazprom's partners for the
offshore part of South Stream, along with Germany's Wintershall
and France's EDF.
Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said last month the
project's future had been called into question by the escalating
dispute over Ukraine, which could complicate an already complex
permitting process in the different transit countries.
EFFICIENT OPTION
Gazprom and OMV said on Tuesday they would rely on a 2010
intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Austria as the
legal basis for their deal.
South Stream is designed to have a total capacity of 63
billion cubic metres per year, enough to meet about 13 percent
of EU gas consumption, and the Austrian section would have half
that capacity, OMV and Gazprom said.
Some of the gas from Russia could flow to markets such as
Turkey, Bulgaria or Hungary before reaching the Austrian border.
Bringing South Stream to Austria would be a bittersweet
victory for OMV. In a contest to bring Azeri gas to Europe,
OMV's Nabucco consortium lost out to the rival TAP, which ends
in southern Italy.
EU support for Nabucco West faded as South Stream, with its
similar route through central Europe, moved closer to reality.
South Stream is also a potential way for OMV to import gas
from any future Black Sea discoveries of its own, which it says
may prove to be its biggest ever.
Following the selection of TAP as the pipeline for Azeri
gas, the need for a second major pipeline such as South Stream
to deliver gas to Italy, an already oversupplied and depressed
market, has decreased.
"One of the main reasons (for switching the end point to
Austria) was the fact that consumption in Italy has fallen
significantly compared to the years when the project was first
designed," the Gazprom source said. "Delivering gas to the
Austrian hub is a very efficient option."
