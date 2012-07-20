* Gazprom slashes large-diameter pipe buys
* OMK, ChelPipe rely heavily on LDP, gasp for new
orders-analyst
* Gazprom sees its LDP demand flat in 2013-2014
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, July 20 Russia's manufacturers of steel
pipes will lose a big chunk of sales this year after their main
customer Gazprom decided to slash purchases of tubes
for its gas pipeline projects.
The decision to reduce purchases was widely expected by
market players, an industry source said, but the scale of the
cuts still came as a surprise. It has compounded the negative
effects of a slump in global steel demand.
Gazprom's cutbacks will make life particularly tough for
ChelPipe, the smallest of the pipe makers, while
losing such high-margin business could also squeeze TMK
, the biggest steel pipe producer for the country's
energy sector.
State-controlled Gazprom told the steel pipe industry last
month that it would cut purchases of large-diameter pipes (LDP)
by 40 percent to about 1.4 million tonnes this year, due to
uncertainty over some projects.
Gazprom's stalled talks on the development of the Arctic
Shtokman gas field with its partners -- French company Total
and Norwegian group Statoil -- have delayed
pipe purchases for the project.
The Russian gas export monopoly will also halt purchases for
its 2,200-kilometre Yakutiya-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline and
900-km Severo-Yeniseisky pipeline until 2014.
Gazprom revealed the cuts at a meeting in Chelyabinsk in
June, saying it would scale back purchases after completing the
first phase of its Nord Stream pipeline to export gas to Europe
under the Baltic Sea.
Also, North America's shale gas boom has propelled the
United States past Russia as the world's largest gas producer,
depressing prices and putting pressure on the oil-price link
that has underpinned Gazprom's long-term export contracts.
SLUGGISH STEEL MARKET
Last year, the three Russian steel pipe makers had combined
sales of roughly $13 billion, the lion's share coming from
Gazprom and oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, both of which have
ambitious long-term plans to expand export pipeline routes.
Gazprom's cuts have been a blow to ChelPipe, whose shares
have fallen by more than half this year to value the company at
just $400 million.
At TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy
sector, LDP shipments have fallen by 43.4 percent in the first
six months of 2012 in annual terms.
But it partly made up for the loss with the exports to the
former Soviet Union in the first quarter, its spokesman said.
The company cut its overall pipe output by 2.8 percent in
the first half of 2012, while it has achieved a 3.2 percent
ramp-up in the shipments of seamless pipes, its main product.
But shrinking demand for LDP, which accounts for 10 percent
of TMK's sales, was the main downward driver in the first half
of the year, the company said in its 2012 first half update.
TMK will continue to feel margin pressure from the reduction
in LDP orders, Viktoria Bogomolova from Uralsib brokerage said.
"In the sluggish steel market pipe makers fight for every
additional percentage of margin, and losing such a high-marginal
share of business as LDP will not benefit TMK," Bogomolova said.
"But the company was prepared for that and is coping."
TMK said it expected total shipments of its pipes to remain
flat in 2012 year-on-year.
Its shares have gained 29 percent in 2012 to value the firm
at $2.8 billion.
DIVERSIFIED PRODUCTION
Unlisted United Metallurgical Company (OMK), another of the
steel pipe groups, delivered roughly 30 percent of the 6 million
tonnes of pipes it produced in the past seven years to Gazprom.
It will now concentrate on other segments such medium and
small-diameter pipes and railway wheels to make up for the loss.
"We have a diversified metallurgical production, which
allows us to produce competitive products in various segments,"
OMK President Vladimir Markin told Reuters.
"The correction of terms of fulfilment of major projects is
an existing practice, and we perceive these LDP purchase plans
by Gazprom as normal," he said.
But OMK, as well as its peer ChelPipe, relies heavily on LDP
production, and both will be hit hard by the Gazprom decision,
Bogomolova from Uralsib said.
"For OMK and ChelPipe the situation is rather critical," she
said. "But there's nothing they could do, but take it for
granted and hope to take part in tenders to get some new orders
(from Gazprom) next year."
But their hopes for a pick up in orders could be
disappointed. Gazprom sees its need for LDP flat in 2013-2014 at
1.4 million tonnes per year, the head of Gazprom's investment
and construction department Yaroslav Golko said last month.
A spokeswoman for ChelPipe declined comment.
($1 = 31.98 roubles)
(Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Natalia
Shurmina in Chelyabinsk; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane
Merriman)