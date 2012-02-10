MOSCOW Feb 10 Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom said on Friday is aiming to double gas storage
capacity in Europe to around 5 billion cubic metres by 2015 to
ensure security of the fuel exports.
The statement from Gazprom's export chief Alexander Medvedev
came as companies in Europe, where the Russian giant covers
around a quarter of total gas imports, are pleading for boosting
fuel supply amid cold snap.
The statement also said that Gazprom has been extracting gas
from its underground storage facilities located in Europe "to
the maximum possible level - more than 38 million cubic meters
per day".
Earlier on Friday, Gazprom told analysts it cut back on
plans to boost exports to Europe this year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)