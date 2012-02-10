MOSCOW Feb 10 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Friday is aiming to double gas storage capacity in Europe to around 5 billion cubic metres by 2015 to ensure security of the fuel exports.

The statement from Gazprom's export chief Alexander Medvedev came as companies in Europe, where the Russian giant covers around a quarter of total gas imports, are pleading for boosting fuel supply amid cold snap.

The statement also said that Gazprom has been extracting gas from its underground storage facilities located in Europe "to the maximum possible level - more than 38 million cubic meters per day".

Earlier on Friday, Gazprom told analysts it cut back on plans to boost exports to Europe this year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)