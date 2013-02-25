* Gazprom's domestic tariffs to decrease 3 pct in Q2
* Analysts call for efficient price-making mechanism
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Feb 25 Gazprom's gas prices
for Russian industrial users will fall by 3 percent in the
second quarter, the first drop in years as analysts say the
government tries to curb the company's overblown spending.
Denis Volkov, in charge of oil and gas tariff policy at the
Russian Federal Tariff Service (FST), told Reuters the FST would
recalculate the state-controlled gas export monopoly's tariffs
later this week with a view to cut them by 3 percent starting
from April 1.
"This is in line with a government order to recalculate the
tariffs quarterly," he said, adding that on average, Gazprom's
charge of some 3,000 roubles ($98.55) per 1,000 cubic metres
will decline by around 90 roubles as a result.
Gazprom has benefited from a steady increase in
state-regulated domestic gas tariffs as the government has
sought to achieve parity between the company's high exports
prices and its traditionally lower prices for domestic users.
Analysts have deemed this policy irrelevant as other
companies such as Novatek, Rosneft and
TNK-BP have taken a greater share of the domestic gas
market by striking direct deals with end-users at lower prices
than Gazprom's.
Regulated tariff increases for energy suppliers such as
Gazprom have, furthermore been working against the government as
it has attempted to beat back inflation, a sensitive political
issue for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
OLD CLUNKER
Analysts said the state has been tweaking tariffs as a way
to make Gazprom more efficient, helping it maintain markets at
home and abroad, although they criticise this approach so far as
piecemeal and insufficient.
"This is a sign that the state in seeking a new tariff
model. The state should move to a normal market-determined price
mechanism, but it is afraid of making radical steps. These steps
are small and tentative; there is a danger of Gazprom's losing
its exports," Ildar Davletshin, an analyst from Renaissance
Capital said.
"It can't go on forever. Gazprom, like an old clunker, will
surely hit the wall one day if there are no changes in the state
policy towards the company," he added.
Last year, Gazprom's exports to Europe, a major source of
revenue, fell 7 percent to 139 billion cubic metres (bcm) on the
back of sluggish demand. European gas consumers have also won
pricing concessions from Gazprom in long-term contracts.
FST's Volkov said Gazprom's tariffs still will increase by
15 percent in 2013, though analysts says it is not clear and
that the state should be more transparent and straightforward in
setting out tariff policy.
LOSING GAZPROM
Gazprom's more important clients in Russia are power
stations, which consume more than half of the gas it sells.
According to the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies,
Russia's gas consumption in 2013 will outstrip the pre-crisis
level of 2008, while Gazprom is steadily losing its market
share.
Under long-term sales contracts signed in 2012, large power
and industrial consumers will be buying more that 65 bcm of gas
a year from other Russian suppliers by 2015.
By comparison, Gazprom supplied a total of 183 bcm to
domestic users in the first nine months of 2012.
Furthermore, another around 40 percent, or around 89 bcm per
year, of Gazprom's existing long-term contracts with power and
industry sector consumers in Russia are due to expire this year.
($1 = 30.4412 Russian roubles)
(editing by Jane Baird)