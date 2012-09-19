TOKYO Sept 19 Russia's Gazprom plans
to make a final investment decision on a proposed liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal in Vladivostok early next year, said
Victor Timoshilov, the head of the company's Oriental Projects
Coordination Directorate.
"Feasibility studies will be completed very soon,"
Timoshilov told Reuters at an LNG conference in Tokyo on
Wednesday.
Gazprom signed an agreement with Japan to develop plans for
the $7 billion liquefied natural gas plant on Russia's Pacific
coast at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting earlier
this month.
The Vladivostok LNG terminal, with a proposed capacity of 10
million tonnes per year, may enter operation by 2020 to supply
booming demand for the fuel in Asian countries, including Japan,
which is now the world's biggest importer as it turns away from
nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster last
year.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, editing by William Hardy)