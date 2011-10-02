MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom received notification from Botas that the Turkish company decided to end a contract to buy 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually due to pricing disagreement, a Gazprom source told Reuters on Sunday.

The source also said that Gazprom was hoping to secure another gas deals with private Turkish companies.

"This could be less or more than 6 bcm. We already have some contracts with Turkish private firms," the source said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robert Birsel)