UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom received notification from Botas that the Turkish company decided to end a contract to buy 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually due to pricing disagreement, a Gazprom source told Reuters on Sunday.
The source also said that Gazprom was hoping to secure another gas deals with private Turkish companies.
"This could be less or more than 6 bcm. We already have some contracts with Turkish private firms," the source said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.