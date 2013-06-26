MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's gas export monopoly
Gazprom said on Wednesday it would pay $1 billion up
front to Ukraine for gas transit to finance Kiev's purchases of
gas for storage and to secure shipments to Europe in the winter
of 2013/14.
Gazprom ships more than half of its gas to Europe via
Ukraine. This year it aims to increase exports to Europe, where
it provides a quarter of gas needs, to 150 billion cubic metres
from 138 bcm last year.
The company also said its upfront payments to Ukraine's
Naftogaz state energy company totalled $5.15 billion - enough to
cover the transit fees until the beginning of 2015. The
company's statement did not make clear whether this included the
$1 billion for the coming winter.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)