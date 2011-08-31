MOSCOW Aug 31 The head of Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukraine has to pay for at least 33 billion cubic metres of gas a year under the current contract, in a rebuff to Ukraine's plan to cut purchases of Russian gas.

"Such are the take-or-pay conditions of the current contract. The conditions will be applied this year and during all the period of the contract," Alexei Miller said.

On Tuesday, Ukraine Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said his country, a top buyer of Russian gas, should reduce imports by two-thirds in the coming years. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Alfred Kueppers)