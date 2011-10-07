OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's gas exporting monopoly Gazprom and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA) on Friday signed a memorandum for a possible creation of a joint venture with an aim to develop the Robalo gas deposit in the Gulf of Venezuela, Gazprom said.
"According to the document, PDVSA will present Gazprom with proposals about conditions of participation in the field development and geological information about the project," the company said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 6 Germany's power grids have coped with the coldest winter in Europe since 2012, though they have had to turn to costly back-up supplies more frequently than last winter, the country's energy regulator said on Monday.
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 6 Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as 700 million euro ($751 million), sources said.