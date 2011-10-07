MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's gas exporting monopoly Gazprom and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA) on Friday signed a memorandum for a possible creation of a joint venture with an aim to develop the Robalo gas deposit in the Gulf of Venezuela, Gazprom said.

"According to the document, PDVSA will present Gazprom with proposals about conditions of participation in the field development and geological information about the project," the company said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)