MOSCOW, April 5 - Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom said on Thursday it has joined a project to
develop offshore gas in Vietnam.
Gazprom said it secured 49 percent in a production sharing
agreement with Vietnam's state oil monopoly Petrovietnam to
develop blocks 05.2 and 05.3 in the South China Sea.
Reserves of two gas condensate fields, Hai Tinh (block 05.3)
and Hai Thach (block 05.2 and 05.3), as well as Kim Cuong Tay
oil field (block 05.2), are estimated at 55.6 billion cubic
metres of gas and 25.1 million tonnes of gas condensate.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alfred Kueppers)