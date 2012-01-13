FRANKFURT Jan 13 German cartel authorities are set to approve Gazprom's purchase of a minority stake in natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG), German daily Handelsblatt said in its Friday edition.

Gazprom, together with BASF unit Wintershall , holds a 15.79 percent stake in VNG.

Cartel authorities do not think this unduly increases the influence of Gazprom in the natural gas supply market in Germany, according to a draft decision seen by Handelsblatt.

Gazprom increased its stake in VNG to 10.52 percent around two years ago, but temporarily waived the use of full voting rights as a way to avoid an antitrust probe.

Because the suspension of voting rights was only for a limited period of time, German cartel authorities started an antitrust review, Handelsblatt said.

The cartel office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)