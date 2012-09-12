(Corrects spelling of Germany in the headline)

* Gazprom may expand in marketing and storage business

* European Commission probes Gazprom's practices in Europe

MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is looking to increase its stake in German gas trader Wingas as it seeks to expand its presence in marketing and storage, Interfax news agency reported, citing gas market sources.

Gazprom owns just under 50 percent of Wingas which is controlled by BASF's Wintershall and has long wanted to strengthen its foothold in Germany. It already supplies 30 percent of Germany's gas imports.

The move is likely to put the European Commission on alert.

It has been investigating Gazprom's practices in Europe, as it suspects the company has hindered the free flow of gas across the EU's 27 countries, preventing supply diversification and imposing unfair prices on its customers.

Gazprom supplies a quarter of Europe's gas.

Interfax said Gazprom may expand in marketing and storage after Wingas spins off its transportation unit in accordance with European Union regulations.

Gazprom and Wingas were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)