Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
* Gazprom may expand in marketing and storage business
* European Commission probes Gazprom's practices in Europe
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is looking to increase its stake in German gas trader Wingas as it seeks to expand its presence in marketing and storage, Interfax news agency reported, citing gas market sources.
Gazprom owns just under 50 percent of Wingas which is controlled by BASF's Wintershall and has long wanted to strengthen its foothold in Germany. It already supplies 30 percent of Germany's gas imports.
The move is likely to put the European Commission on alert.
It has been investigating Gazprom's practices in Europe, as it suspects the company has hindered the free flow of gas across the EU's 27 countries, preventing supply diversification and imposing unfair prices on its customers.
Gazprom supplies a quarter of Europe's gas.
Interfax said Gazprom may expand in marketing and storage after Wingas spins off its transportation unit in accordance with European Union regulations.
Gazprom and Wingas were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.