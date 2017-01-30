* Acquired more Czech, Dutch, Austrian customers
* Says business environment tough
* Firmer coal price could help gas in power generation
By Vera Eckert
BERLIN, Jan 30 Russian gas exporter Gazprom
aims to build on its record sales to Europe in 2016,
helped by the expansion of its German subsidiary Wingas, a board
member of the subsidiary told Reuters in an interview.
Despite a drive by the European Union to diversify gas
supplies and reduce its reliance on Russian imports, Gazprom
increased its market share in Europe to 34 percent last year
from 31 percent in 2015, posing a challenge to policymakers.
"We have significantly expanded our presence especially in
Austria and the Czech Republic, but also in the Netherlands,"
said Ludwig Moehring, head of sales at Kassel-based Wingas.
"It has been and remains (Gazprom's) goal to safeguard a
sales channel for gas in Europe (via Wingas), and to sell more
gas in the different applications," he added.
Gazprom's sales to Germany jumped 21 percent in the first
half of January, having hit a record 49.8 billion cubic metres
(bcm) in 2016, which was up 12.5 percent on 2015.
That was the biggest single chunk of the 179.3 bcm Gazprom
says it shipped to Europe last year.
The Russian group became sole owner of Wingas, a wholesaler
with a market share of over 20 percent in Germany, in October
2015 after running it as a joint venture with BASF.
Wingas sells gas to local utilities and industry, and is the
number two supplier to Germany, behind Uniper but
ahead of RWE and VNG.
Moehring said expansion into eastern and southern European
markets was following inroads into the Benelux, UK and French
markets, but that Europe's diverse gas sources and savvy
customers meant competition was intense.
"Competition is tough as nails and transparent," he said.
Clients were buying in ever smaller transactions, rather
than locking in large volumes in one go.
The price of gas for 2018 at Germany's NCG trading point has
fallen by 20 percent over the last two years and is
not far off 12-year lows, helping consumers, but squeezing
suppliers' margins.
But Moehring said the coal price's recent run-up to 2-year
highs could help boost demand for gas burnt in power stations.
"One good piece of news for us and the climate is that coal
has gone up significantly in recent months," he said.
The gas industry uses the fact that gas is only half as
CO2-polluting as coal as a marketing argument.
(Editing by Mark Potter)