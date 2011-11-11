MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's Gazprombank raised 350 million Swiss francs ($386 million) via two-year Eurobond issue, Troika Dialog said in a report on Friday.

Two banking sources confirmed the report to Reuters.

Gazprombank, a banking unit of gas monopoly Gazprom , initially sought to raise at least 150 million Swiss francs. The bank managed to price the deal at a yield of 4.375 percent, as earlier planned.

Gazprombank in August secured a $1.2 billion three-year syndicated loan at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.5 percentage points. The bank's 2011 borrowing plan calls for up to $2 billion in loans from external markets. ($1=0.907 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Elena Orekhova)