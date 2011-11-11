MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's Gazprombank raised
350 million Swiss francs ($386 million) via two-year Eurobond
issue, Troika Dialog said in a report on Friday.
Two banking sources confirmed the report to Reuters.
Gazprombank, a banking unit of gas monopoly Gazprom
, initially sought to raise at least 150 million Swiss
francs. The bank managed to price the deal at a yield of 4.375
percent, as earlier planned.
Gazprombank in August secured a $1.2 billion three-year
syndicated loan at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.5 percentage points.
The bank's 2011 borrowing plan calls for up to $2 billion in
loans from external markets.
($1=0.907 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Elena Orekhova)