MOSCOW Nov 10 Gazprombank, Russia's third-largest lender, has opened an order book for two-year loan participation notes, aiming to raise at least 150 million Swiss francs ($165 million), according to IFR markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

Gazprombank, the banking unit of gas monopoly Gazprom , guides investors towards a yield of 4.375 percent. The issue will be organised by UBS and Barclays Capital.

In late October, IFR reported Gazprombank was planning to meet investors in Switzerland to probe market demand for a possible debt issue. ($1 = 0.907 Swiss franc) (Writing by Andrey OstroukhEditing by Dan Lalor)