MOSCOW Oct 26 Gazprombank, Russia's third-biggest lender, plans to meet investors in Switzerland in November to probe market demand for a possible debt issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Both sources said the meetings are scheduled for Nov. 2 to 4 but did not specify what sort of debt instrument the lender is considering.

Gazprombank in August secured a $1.2 billion three-year syndicated loan at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.5 percentage points. The bank's 2011 borrowing plan calls for up to $2 billion in loans from external markets.

The banking unit of Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom will follow similar steps made by Sberbank , VTB , Nomos NMOSq.L and some other local borrowers if it decides to proceed with the deal. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and David Holmes)