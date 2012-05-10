MOSCOW May 10 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 lender by assets, may issue dollar-denominated Eurobond of a benchmark size, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source added that the lender is looking at five-year maturity with initial yield guidance set at around 5.75 percent.

Last month, Gazprombank raised $500 million via a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at 7.25 percent coupon, at the lower-end of its guidance of 7.25-7.375 percent.

