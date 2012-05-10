BRIEF-Union Construction and Investment FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $970,771 versus $232,241 year ago
MOSCOW May 10 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 lender by assets, may issue dollar-denominated Eurobond of a benchmark size, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.
The source added that the lender is looking at five-year maturity with initial yield guidance set at around 5.75 percent.
Last month, Gazprombank raised $500 million via a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at 7.25 percent coupon, at the lower-end of its guidance of 7.25-7.375 percent.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.