UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 lender by assets, is guiding investors towards a yield of 8.75-9.00 percent for a planned three-year rouble Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Russian borrowers have raised over $32 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than in 2011 as a whole. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Elena Orekhova; Editing by Dan Lalor) (ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts