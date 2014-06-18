BRIEF-INVL reports net asset value at 0.4726 euro per share
* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprombank has mandated banks ahead of a potential euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.
The state-owned lender, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, has hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and Societe Generale to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe commencing on June 23.
A Reg S only euro-denominated benchmark offering may follow, subject to market conditions.
Gazprombank was last in international bond markets in March this year when it priced a US$750m 5.5-year note. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Says it signed framework agreement with AEP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD and YUSOF BIN AMIR WAHID, to jointly invest in REIT in Singapore and management co
* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, reported on Tuesday a 10.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher financing income.