Dec 26 Gazprombank OAO :

* 9-Month net profit 9.2 billion roubles ($167 million), down 61.6 pct

* Says Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 8 pct at Sept. 30 versus 9.9 pct at Dec. 31, 2013

* 9-Month net interest income 71.31 billion roubles versus 58.82 billion roubles last year

* Says net interest margin at Sept. 30 of 3.2 pct, unchanged as at Dec. 31, 2013

* Says non-performing loans to gross loans to customers at Sept. 30 of 1.2 pct versus 1.0 pct at Dec. 31, 2013

* Says allowance for impairment to gross loans to customers of 4.2 pct at Sept. 30 versus 3.2 pct at Dec. 31, 2013 Source texts: bit.ly/1Ep4U01, bit.ly/1x7ligH Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.4700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)