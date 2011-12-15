MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian state development bank VEB will acquire a stake of 10.2 percent in Gazprombank after buying the majority of its additional share issue for about $1.57 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Gazprombank, Russia's third-largest lender by assets, plans to boost its capital by 4.5 million shares, each costing 20,000 roubles, of which VEB will buy 2.5 million, Gazprombank said on Thursday.

VEB currently has no stake in Gazprombank.

Gazprombank did not reply to a request by Reuters seeking a confirmation of its new stake.

The rest of the share issue will be purchased by current shareholders, including Gazprom, although its existing stake of a 41.7 percent will be diluted.

Gazprom is considering the sale of a 17 percent stake in Gazprombank, while retaining a blocking stake.

It could raise $2.2-$2.5 billion from the sale. ($1 = 31.90 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Cowell)