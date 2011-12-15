MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian state development
bank VEB will acquire a stake of 10.2 percent in Gazprombank
after buying the majority of its additional share issue for
about $1.57 billion, according to Reuters calculations.
Gazprombank, Russia's third-largest lender by assets, plans
to boost its capital by 4.5 million shares, each costing 20,000
roubles, of which VEB will buy 2.5 million, Gazprombank said on
Thursday.
VEB currently has no stake in Gazprombank.
Gazprombank did not reply to a request by Reuters
seeking a confirmation of its new stake.
The rest of the share issue will be purchased by current
shareholders, including Gazprom, although its existing
stake of a 41.7 percent will be diluted.
Gazprom is considering the sale of a 17 percent stake in
Gazprombank, while retaining a blocking stake.
It could raise $2.2-$2.5 billion from the sale.
($1 = 31.90 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by David Cowell)