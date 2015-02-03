BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Feb 3Gazpromgeofizika OJSC
* Arbitration court of Moscow on Jan. 13 applied an observation procedure to Gazpromgeofizika, according to materials posted on Monday at the website of Unified Federal Register of Information on Bankruptcy
* Pavel Bashirin has been appointed temporary manager of the company - bankruptcy register
* The court hearing has been scheduled for June 10 - bankruptcy register
Source text: bit.ly/1F1U3Wt
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing