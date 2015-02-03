Feb 3Gazpromgeofizika OJSC

* Arbitration court of Moscow on Jan. 13 applied an observation procedure to Gazpromgeofizika, according to materials posted on Monday at the website of Unified Federal Register of Information on Bankruptcy

* Pavel Bashirin has been appointed temporary manager of the company - bankruptcy register

* The court hearing has been scheduled for June 10 - bankruptcy register

