MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian oil company Gazprom Neft
may raise $1.5 billion from its 10-year Eurobond, a
source close to the deal told Reuters.
Gazprom Neft, which completed a roadshow for the bond issue
last week, opened its order book on Monday.
It revised down yield guidance to 4.5 percent from 4.75
percent, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service.
Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian
gas giant Gazprom, is expected to price the bond later
on Monday, IFR reported earlier, adding that the order book on
the issue has already hit $4 billion.
The bond issue was organised by JP Morgan, Credit Agricole
and Gazprombank.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei
Anishchuk, Jason Bush and Mike Nesbit)