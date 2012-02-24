* Gazprom Neft seeks two credit lines at Sberbank

* Russian borrowers have struggled to find overseas cash

* Rosneft recently sought to borrow from Gazprombank (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Feb 24 Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft and telecoms operator Rostelecom announced loans from domestic lenders on Friday, adding to pressure on the central bank to inject liquidity into the market.

Companies are increasingly turning to local banks as Western European lenders, hurt by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, pull out of Russia to focus on their home markets.

Russian lenders are pressing the central bank to consider making an additional liquidity injection to the market to help meet the extra demand.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the world's top gas producer Gazprom, said it planned to open two credit lines at Sberbank worth a total of 22.5 billion roubles ($744 million).

The move, to be approved at upcoming meetings of its board, will help refinance outstanding debt.

State-controlled Rostelecom said on Friday its board approved raising a credit line worth 15 billion roubles from VTB , Russia's second-biggest lender.

"Local companies have increased borrowings from domestic lenders in the second half of 2011 as foreign debt markets were closing step-by-step," said Olga Belenkaya, an analyst at Sovlink.

Last week, Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said it may borrow up to 40.5 billion roubles from the country's third-largest lender Gazprombank.

Both Gazprom Neft and Rosneft were previously considering raising funds abroad, bankers have said. Gazprom Neft was in the market for a $1.5 billion loan in October, while Rosneft was seeking up to $2 billion earlier this year.

Gazprom Neft, which combined with Rosneft's crude production accounts for around a third of overall oil output in Russia, did not comment as to whether it would obtain that loan or postpone the deal until borrowing costs improve.

A Rosneft spokesman was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Friday.

STRUGGLING FOR CASH

Russian banks are struggling to find funds to continue normal operations, warning that lack of cheap money will curb lending activity.

Standard & Poor's ratings agency warned earlier this week that most of the local banks "will not be able to generate enough internal capital to support expected asset growth throughout 2012."

Andrei Kostin, chief executive of VTB, told the Financial Times earlier this week that without a fresh supply of cheap money from the country's central bank, the bank would struggle to hit lending growth targets.

His comments echoed those by chief executive of his top rival, Sberbank's German Gref, made earlier this week.

"The problem of long-funding deficit is an acute problem for everyone... Probably, it is one of the issues we need to solve together with the government," Gref told reporters.

Both Sberbank and VTB expect to increase lending by 20 percent or a little higher in 2012, at the middle of the central bank's forecast of 20-25 percent growth for the Russian banking system as a whole.

But Sovlink analyst Belenkaya thinks there is little chance the central bank will add liquidity, as it may fuel inflation and encourage banks to lend to more risky borrowers.

"I doubt that it realistic (the central bank to add liquidity) because in fact it is the same as printing the money, which creates inflationary risks," she said.

During the 2008-09 global financial crisis, the government pumped money into VTB and Sberbank, among others, to prevent a collapse of the domestic financial system. ($1 = 29.5825 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by David Holmes and Erica Billingham)