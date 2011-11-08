* Net income $1.271 bln vs $1.349 bln forecast

MOSCOW Nov 8 Gazprom Neft , Russia's No. 5 oil producer, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose by 47 percent to $1.271 billion, missing analysts' forecasts.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net income at $1.349 billion.

Shares in Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Gazprom , paired gains after the report, up 0.7 percent by 0815 GMT after trading 1 percent higher before the announcement.

Denis Borisov, chief analyst at Nomos Bank, said Gazprom Neft was more efficient during the quarter than its peer, Russia's top crude producer Rosneft , which lost key tax breaks at its important Vankor oil field.

He added that Gazprom Neft's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per barrel were $26.6 compared with Rosneft's $24.

Gazprom Neft also said its July-September 2011 revenues increased by 38 percent to $11.567 billion on rising crude oil prices, while EBITDA rose 37 percent to $2.759 billion.

Gazprom Neft, formerly known as Sibneft and sold to Gazprom by owners led by tycoon Roman Abramovich for $13 billion in 2005, expects to increase full-year net profit by around 73 percent to $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Erica Billingham)