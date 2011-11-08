* Net income $1.271 bln vs $1.349 bln forecast
* Shares pare gains
(Adds details, share price, analyst comments)
MOSCOW Nov 8 Gazprom Neft , Russia's
No. 5 oil producer, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit
rose by 47 percent to $1.271 billion, missing analysts'
forecasts.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net income at $1.349
billion.
Shares in Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Gazprom ,
paired gains after the report, up 0.7 percent by 0815 GMT after
trading 1 percent higher before the announcement.
Denis Borisov, chief analyst at Nomos Bank, said Gazprom
Neft was more efficient during the quarter than its peer,
Russia's top crude producer Rosneft , which lost key
tax breaks at its important Vankor oil field.
He added that Gazprom Neft's earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per barrel were
$26.6 compared with Rosneft's $24.
Gazprom Neft also said its July-September 2011 revenues
increased by 38 percent to $11.567 billion on rising crude oil
prices, while EBITDA rose 37 percent to $2.759 billion.
Gazprom Neft, formerly known as Sibneft and sold to Gazprom
by owners led by tycoon Roman Abramovich for $13 billion in
2005, expects to increase full-year net profit by around 73
percent to $5.4 billion.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Erica Billingham)