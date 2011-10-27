MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian oil company Gazprom Neft
said on Thursday it has increased a club term loan
facility signed in April to $870 million from the initial amount
of $600 million.
"The agreement on the increase was reached with a group of
banks in August. The increase was achieved by both the increase
of commitments of the existing lenders and by accession of a new
lender Nordea," the company said in a statement.
The funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
The mandated lead arrangers under the facility currently
include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank N.A., HSBC Bank
PLC, ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Corporate Bank Nederland N.V., Nordea
and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)