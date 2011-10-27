MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian oil company Gazprom Neft said on Thursday it has increased a club term loan facility signed in April to $870 million from the initial amount of $600 million.

"The agreement on the increase was reached with a group of banks in August. The increase was achieved by both the increase of commitments of the existing lenders and by accession of a new lender Nordea," the company said in a statement.

The funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The mandated lead arrangers under the facility currently include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank N.A., HSBC Bank PLC, ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Corporate Bank Nederland N.V., Nordea and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)