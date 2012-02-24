* Gazprom Neft seeks two credit lines at Sberbank

* Borrowers have struggled to find overseas cash

* Rosneft recently sought to borrow from Gazprombank

MOSCOW, Feb 24 Gazprom Neft, Russia's No.5 oil producer, plans to open two credit lines at Sberbank worth a total of 22.5 billion roubles ($744 million), as local borrowers struggle to find cash abroad.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the world's top gas producer Gazprom, said it plans to use the funds to refinance outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes. The move is to be approved at upcoming meetings of its board.

Russian domestic borrowers have been switching to local banks in recent months, after tough external conditions fueled by the European debt crisis largely closed debt markets abroad.

Last week, Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said it may borrow up to 40.5 billion roubles from the country's third-largest lender Gazprombank.

In October last year, bankers said Gazprom Neft was seeking a $1.5 billion loan. The company did not comment as to whether it would obtain that loan or postpone the deal until borrowing costs improve.

Following the trend, Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Friday its board approved raising a credit line worth 15 billion roubles from VTB , Russia's second-biggest lender.

But as with companies, banks are also struggling to find funds to continue normal operations, warning that lack of cheap money will curb lending activity and lobbying for the central bank to provide additional liquidity to the market.

Andrei Kostin, chief executive of VTB, told the Financial Times earlier this week that without a fresh supply of cheap money from the country's central bank, the bank would struggle to hit lending growth targets.

"If we don't get any additional liquidity, it will mean that we will stop increasing our loan book," Kostin was quoted by the Financial Times as saying. "We can keep existing assets. But we will not be in a position to grow." ($1 = 29.5825 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies and David Holmes)