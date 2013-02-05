(Refiles to change Gazpromneft to Gazprom Neft throughout)
By Michelle Meineke
LONDON Feb 5 Russian state-controlled oil
company Gazprom Neft is looking for a syndicated loan
of up to $1 billion, marking its first sizeable deal in two
years, two bankers said.
Gazprom Neft was not immediately available for comment.
The deal will be welcomed by volume-hungry international
banks keen to bolster their portfolios after Russian volumes
dried up when Europe's economic crisis hit in 2012.
International banks are expected to submit their proposals
for the deal, which will be used for general corporate purposes,
by mid-February.
Gazprom Neft's last large deal was a $600 million, five-year
loan in April 2011 via coordinator Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 by Moody's, the oil
company exports to over fifty countries, including the CIS and
Europe.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Mark Potter)