MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's Gazprom Neft said on Thursday it plans to increase total hydrocarbon output by 4 percent next year to 59.6 million tonnes.

The company, the oil arm of Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom, said in a statement its 2011 production stood at 57.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent, more than 7 percent above 2010 levels. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)