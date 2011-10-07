MOSCOW Oct 7 Gazprom Neft , the oil arm of Russia's natural gas producer Gazprom , said on Friday it has increased hydrocarbon reserves at its East Siberian Chonsk group of fields.

It said that the recoverable reserves under Russian standards C1 and C2 at the Chonsk group rose by more than 100 million tonnes of oil to 125 million tonnes and by 175 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to 225 bcm thanks to successful exploration drilling.

In February, Gazprom Neft said its proven reserves under Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) criteria stood at 5.279 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 4.663 billion barrels of oil, as of Dec. 31 2010. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Maria Kiselyova)