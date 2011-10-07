MOSCOW Oct 7 Gazprom Neft , the oil
arm of Russia's natural gas producer Gazprom , said on
Friday it has increased hydrocarbon reserves at its East
Siberian Chonsk group of fields.
It said that the recoverable reserves under Russian
standards C1 and C2 at the Chonsk group rose by more than 100
million tonnes of oil to 125 million tonnes and by 175 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas to 225 bcm thanks to successful
exploration drilling.
In February, Gazprom Neft said its proven reserves under
Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) criteria stood at
5.279 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 4.663 billion
barrels of oil, as of Dec. 31 2010.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Maria Kiselyova)