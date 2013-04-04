MOSCOW, April 4 Gazprom Neft and Royal Dutch Shell will agree to drill for shale oil in Western Siberia and jointly explore Russia's Arctic continental shelf when President Vladimir Putin visits the Netherlands next week, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The deals underscore the Kremlin's drive to open up access to Russia's trove of hard-to-recover energy reserves to international energy firms with the expertise needed to secure Russia's position as a leading global oil and gas producer.

The Kremlin also confirmed plans announced earlier by Gazprom and Dutch natural gas firm Gasunie to sign an agreement to expand the Russian export monopoly's supply network to western Europe.