UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Oct 15 GB Auto, Egypt's biggest listed automobile company, has more than doubled capacity at its Prima plant where it assembles cars for Hong Kong-based Geely Automobile Holding.
The biggest car importer and distributor in the Middle East and North Africa, which controls a third of the Egyptian car market, said on Monday the plant can now assemble 70,000 cars a year, up from 30,000 cars.
GB Auto signed a deal in February under which it will assemble cars using kits supplied by Geely.
Chief executive Raouf Ghabbour said in March the Geely deal would allow GB Auto to fill a gap in the market for cars costing 60,000-70,000 Egyptian pounds ($9,800-$11,500).
"The facility has already produced the first locally assembled Geely Emgrand 7 models," the company said on Monday. ($1 = 6.0980 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dan Lalor) (asma.alsharif@thomsonreuters.com; +96626603848; Reuters Messaging: asma.alsharif.reuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources