CAIRO Aug 8 Egyptian vehicle distributor GB Auto reported a 25 percent rise in first-half net income to 92.5 million Egyptian pounds ($15 million), according to figures released by the stock exchange on Wednesday.

Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler controls a third of a passenger car market which has grown quickly in recent years helped by easier access to credit, a wider range of cheaper Asian vehicles and a fast-expanding population.

GB Auto shares were up 0.9 percent by 1135 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent lower blue-chip index. ($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Dan Lalor)