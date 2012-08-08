CAIRO Aug 8 Egyptian vehicle distributor GB
Auto reported a 25 percent rise in first-half net
income to 92.5 million Egyptian pounds ($15 million), according
to figures released by the stock exchange on Wednesday.
Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler controls a third
of a passenger car market which has grown quickly in recent
years helped by easier access to credit, a wider range of
cheaper Asian vehicles and a fast-expanding population.
GB Auto shares were up 0.9 percent by 1135 GMT,
outperforming a 1.1 percent lower blue-chip index.
($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Dan Lalor)