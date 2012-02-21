Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
CAIRO Feb 21 GB Auto, Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler, said on Tuesday it had agreed to assemble passenger cars provided by Hong Kong-based Geely Automobile Holding Ltd and begin distributing Geely cars in North Africa.
The two companies signed a cooperation agreement under which GB Auto would assemble cars in Egypt using kits supplied by Geely, it said in a press release. The cars would contain local Egyptian content as well.
"GB Auto will distribute Geely passenger cars in select high-growth markets across North Africa, starting with the launch of two models in Egypt in the second quarter of this year," it said.
The Egyptian company said it would begin locally assembling Geely cars in the third quarter of this year.
It would also support Geely's franchise with a new dealer network and will start offering after-sales services for the existing Geely owners in Egypt, it said. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.