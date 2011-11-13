CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt's GB Auto said on Sunday its third-quarter net income rose 24.6 percent year-on-year to 89.0 million Egyptian pounds ($14.9 million).
The firm, Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler, said net income was 71.4 million pounds in the same quarter of 2010. (Writing by Edmund Blair)
