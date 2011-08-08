* Q2 net 50.5 mln EGP, vs 77.7 mln EPG in Q2 2010
* Firm bullish on Q3 net during the summer high season
* Says smooth elections to fuel recovery in consumer
sentiment
(Adds CEO quotes, details, background)
CAIRO, Aug 8 GB Auto , Egypt's biggest
listed automobile assembler, said its second-quarter net profit
fell 35 percent from a year earlier as political turmoil took
its toll, though the summer high season looked promising.
The company posted second-quarter net income of 50.5 million
Egyptian pounds ($8.5 million) on Monday. The figure compared
with a forecast by investment bank Beltone Financial for 40
million pounds.
Egypt's business sector is struggling to recover from the
disruption that followed the ouster of President Hosni Mubarak,
and from the collapse of some of the country's main sources of
foreign exchange, including tourism and foreign investment.
"It is rare to have the opportunity to manage a company
through a revolution, and rarer still to post year-on-year
growth in key lines of business despite one," GB Auto Chief
Executive Raouf Ghabbour said in a statement.
He added that third-quarter figures indicated that the
summer high season would record bottom-line growth of about a
full multiple quarter-on-quarter.
"We have less visibility on the fourth quarter, where we see
some risk to consumer and corporate sentiment as a result of
contests in the political arena," Ghabbour said. "A smooth
electoral process would only fuel the recovery in consumer
sentiment."
Egypt's parliamentary elections are expected in November,
and a presidential vote is due afterwards, but no date has been
set yet.
Revenue in the second quarter rose 6.8 percent year-on-year
to 1.86 billion pounds, higher than Beltone's estimate of 1.7
billion.
Passenger car sales revenue in the quarter rose 6 percent
year-on-year to 1.38 billion pounds. Passenger car sales in
Egypt represented 45 percent of total revenue in the second
quarter, while sales in Iraq came in at 29.5 percent.
Motorcycle and three-wheeler sales were one of the least
affected segments by the political turmoil, with revenue jumping
79 percent to 239.5 million pounds.
($1 = 5.953 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Sherine El Madany)