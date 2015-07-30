UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgian holding group GBL has bought a 3 percent stake in German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
GBL, founded by Belgium's richest man Albert Frere also holds stakes in French bluechip companies such as Lafarge , Total and Engie.
The filing said that Frere had informed Adidas that his voting rights had exceeded the 3 percent threshold on July 24, 2015 and on that day amounted to 3.0003 percent.
Adidas shares rose as much as 4.2 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.