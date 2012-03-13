BRUSSELS, March 13 Belgian holding company
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) on Tuesday launched the
sale of a maximum of 6.2 million Arkema shares, representing
10.01 percent of the share capital of the company, it said in a
statement.
The stake in French chemicals producer Arkema
represents approximately 3 percent of GBL's portfolio and the
sale will significantly reduce GBL's net debt, the statement
said.
It added it would communicate the results and financial
implications once the sale was complete.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Gary Hill)