BRUSSELS Feb 2 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and
Pargesa, the related Belgian and Swiss holding companies of
Albert Frere's business empire, said on Monday that the veteran
Belgian entrepreneur was stepping down from their boards and his
role as CEO of GBL.
GBL vice-chairman Paul Desmarais said in a statement: "This
transition has already been prepared in 2012, with the
appointment of Ian Gallienne and Gerard Lamarche as Managing
Directors. They will continue to assume together the daily
management of the company.
"Albert Frere emphasized that, as co-controlling
shareholder, he will remain deeply attached to the group and
will follow with attention and interest its activities and its
evolution."
