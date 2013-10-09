BRIEF-Mah Sing Group Bhd posts quarterly profit attributable 85.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 742.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 9 Belgian holding company GBL said late on Tuesday that it had invested 350 million euros ($475.9 million) in two funds as part of its diversification away from large French companies.
The company said in a statement it had invested 200 million euros in Sagard III, a fund of French group Sagard to support the growth and development of medium-sized companies in French-speaking parts of Europe.
GBL had also contributed 150 million euros to a new credit fund called Kartesia Credit Opportunities I, which will invest in leveraged buyout loans in Europe.
GBL, controlled by Belgium's richest man Albert Frere, has traditionally had a focus on French high-yielding stocks, including Total, GDF Suez, cement maker Lafarge and drinks group Pernod Ricard.
Earlier this year, it bought a 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS from Exor, carmaker Fiat's parent company, for 1.5 billion euros.
It also took a 4 percent stake in Belgian specialist materials group Umicore. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)
HONG KONG, Feb 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , the second-largest lender by assets in Malaysia, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a surge in loan demand in its home market as well as in Indonesia and Thailand.
VANCOUVER, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed.